4 taxi drivers issued summonses in West Kowloon enforcement operation

West Kowloon traffic police issued four summonses to taxi drivers on Monday during an enforcement operation codenamed "KICKSTARTER" targeting taxi-related traffic offences.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The drivers were suspected of offences including refusing a hire, placing more than two mobile communication devices in front while driving, failing to display the taxi meter (known as "covering the flag" while carrying passengers), and failing to display the taxi driver's identity card on the card holder.

Police said the operation is ongoing and they will continue to take firm enforcement action to protect the rights of residents and tourists. They urged the public to note the time, location, taxi licence plate, driver's name and route when reporting suspected offences.