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NEWS

4 taxi drivers issued summonses in West Kowloon enforcement operation

NEWS
22 mins ago
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West Kowloon traffic police issued four summonses to taxi drivers on Monday during an enforcement operation codenamed "KICKSTARTER" targeting taxi-related traffic offences.

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The drivers were suspected of offences including refusing a hire, placing more than two mobile communication devices in front while driving, failing to display the taxi meter (known as "covering the flag" while carrying passengers), and failing to display the taxi driver's identity card on the card holder.

Police said the operation is ongoing and they will continue to take firm enforcement action to protect the rights of residents and tourists. They urged the public to note the time, location, taxi licence plate, driver's name and route when reporting suspected offences.

taxi offences West Kowloon summons

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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