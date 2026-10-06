Sony skipping CES as focus shifts to entertainment | Fongmula | Francis Fong

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Sony Group will not exhibit at CES 2027, ending a continuous presence since the inaugural show in 1967. The Japanese conglomerate confirmed that neither the group nor its affiliates will have a booth at the Las Vegas technology showcase in January, a decision that will reshape the show floor of the world's largest consumer electronics event.
In a statement, Sony said it continually evaluates its event approach based on business priorities. It said its focus has shifted toward entertainment, intellectual property, and technology that support creators, reducing the strategic value of a hardware-led exhibition.
The move reflects a fundamental shift in Sony's business model. Once defined by Bravia televisions, Walkman players, and Alpha cameras, the group now derives most of its profit from games, music, film, and image sensors. PlayStation, Sony Music, and Sony Pictures have become central to its growth, while its content and services ecosystem matters more than individual product launches.
Sony long occupied one of the largest booths at CES, using keynotes to unveil new televisions and audio products. In recent years, it also used the show to promote its push into mobility, notably the Afeela electric vehicle developed with Honda Motor through their joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility.
That project, once a centerpiece of Sony's CES presence, has unraveled. In March, the venture said it would halt development of the Afeela 1 and a second model after Honda reviewed its electrification strategy, undermining the vehicle's commercial viability.
Sony's departure follows a similar decision by Panasonic Holdings, which said it would not exhibit at CES 2027 under its own name.
The twin exits deprive CES of two companies that have symbolized Japan's consumer electronics industry for nearly six decades. CES organizer the Consumer Technology Association said it would continue working with Sony. Still, the exits underscore how the show is being forced to evolve from a gadget-unveiling platform into a broader forum for artificial intelligence, automotive technology, and creator tools.
Francis Fong is a Hong Kong IT and Telecom expert who frequently represents the industry in public discussions about innovation, digital transformation, and technology policies