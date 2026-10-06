RTHK launches new media platform and AI mascot Wavee

Radio Television Hong Kong launched a new media platform and a new AI-generated mascot called Wavee on Monday, in response to the Chief Executive's 2026 Policy Address calling on RTHK to strengthen its use of AI technologies and new media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Director of Broadcasting Angelina Kwan said RTHK is capitalising on new media's broad coverage and fast production to provide diverse online content. Through the platform and Wavee, RTHK hopes to draw a wider audience, especially the younger generation.

The platform presents content around five themes: "Wa~ So Hong Kong," "Wa~ So Cheeky," "Wa~ So Chill," "Wa~ So Classic" and the forthcoming "Wa~ So Dramatic." The "Classic" series uses AI to restore archival footage, while "Dramatic" will feature short online dramas in AI-generated, animated, live-action and hybrid formats.

Wavee's design draws on the electromagnetic waves underpinning RTHK's radio and television services. It will appear across new media content, TV and radio programmes, and public events.

RTHK also launched the RTHK Education Corner, an online teaching resource hub featuring over 10 education and youth-themed programmes available free for schools.