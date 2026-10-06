Explosion sound at Kwai Chung works site caused by faulty beacon light cable

An explosion sound was heard from a works site on the pavement next to 88 Kwok Shui Road in Kwai Chung on Monday morning, with the Civil Engineering and Development Department saying it was caused by a faulty cable for a pedestrian crossing beacon.

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The department said the site is part of the second phase of land formation and infrastructure works for the Kwok Shui Road public housing development, and was fenced off awaiting utility diversion at the time, with no construction work underway.

After receiving the report, the department contacted CLP Power and temporarily diverted traffic on Kwok Shui Road. Investigation found a fault in an underground cable serving the pedestrian crossing beacon, known as a "yellow beacon." CLP suspended power to the cable and completed repairs around 5.30pm, restoring the beacon's operation.

While the beacon was out of service, the department's contractor arranged staff to assist pedestrians crossing the road. No one was injured.