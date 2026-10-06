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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Ivanka Trump marks grandmother's 100th birthday with four-generation family gathering

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Ivanka Trump has shared photos from a milestone celebration marking the 100th birthday of her maternal grandmother, Marie Zelníčková, known as "Babi," with four generations of the family gathering.

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The celebration took place on September 26 at Ivanka Trump's Miami home, where Zelníčková was joined by her three grandchildren and all 10 of her great-grandchildren.

"100 years of life, love, family and memories," Trump, 44, wrote on Instagram, calling the gathering "incredibly special."

The birthday banquet was held at Ivanka Trump's residence in Miami, Florida, with all three of the grandmother's grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren in attendance. IG@IvankaTrump
Ivanka Trump has rarely shared family gathering photos, celebrating the 100th birthday of her grandmother, Marie Zelníčková. IG@IvankaTrump
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner attended with their three children — Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump — the three children of Donald Trump and Ivana — pose with their grandmother.
+4
Marie (right) and her daughter Ivana, Donald Trump's first wife (left), in a photo taken during her lifetime. File Photo
Ivanka Trump with daughter Arabella at the White House in an earlier photo.
Ivanka Trump with daughter Arabella and half-sister Tiffany (second right) at the White House in an earlier photo.

One photo showed her grandmother seated among relatives for a formal family portrait. Ivanka Trump appeared with husband Jared Kushner and their three children. Eric Trump attended with wife Lara Trump and their children, and Donald Trump Jr. attended with his wife Bettina Anderson and his five children.

The celebration carried an emotional reminder of Ivanka Trump's mother and Zelníčková's daughter, Ivana Trump, who died in July 2022 at age 73.

"My mother, her beloved daughter, was deeply missed, but her love and presence was felt throughout the day," Ivanka Trump wrote.

Ivanka Trump family milestone 100th birthday

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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