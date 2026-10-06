Ivanka Trump marks grandmother's 100th birthday with four-generation family gathering

Ivanka Trump has shared photos from a milestone celebration marking the 100th birthday of her maternal grandmother, Marie Zelníčková, known as "Babi," with four generations of the family gathering.

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The celebration took place on September 26 at Ivanka Trump's Miami home, where Zelníčková was joined by her three grandchildren and all 10 of her great-grandchildren.

"100 years of life, love, family and memories," Trump, 44, wrote on Instagram, calling the gathering "incredibly special."

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One photo showed her grandmother seated among relatives for a formal family portrait. Ivanka Trump appeared with husband Jared Kushner and their three children. Eric Trump attended with wife Lara Trump and their children, and Donald Trump Jr. attended with his wife Bettina Anderson and his five children.

The celebration carried an emotional reminder of Ivanka Trump's mother and Zelníčková's daughter, Ivana Trump, who died in July 2022 at age 73.

"My mother, her beloved daughter, was deeply missed, but her love and presence was felt throughout the day," Ivanka Trump wrote.