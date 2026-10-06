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WORLD

Bodycam shows New York police fatally shooting 17-year-old rape suspect who charged at officers with knife

WORLD
45 mins ago
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Newly released bodycam footage shows a suicidal 17-year-old rape suspect charging at police with a knife before being fatally shot in upstate New York.

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Oscar Granados Colindres was seen sitting on a ledge on Wappingers Creek Bridge on June 27 as officers from multiple agencies responded to a call of a "suicidal subject with a knife."

Sources said the Guatemalan-born teen became suicidal after being kicked out of his home when he was accused of rape. Officers spoke to him in English and Spanish for at least 50 minutes, pleading with him to reconsider and to close the knife.

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He eventually jumped down and charged toward officers, with at least 10 shots fired within a second. It is unclear who fired the fatal shot, and at least one officer appeared to have tried to use a Taser.

An investigation is underway. Lawyers representing his family said his mother believes he would be "alive had trained crisis intervention professionals responded instead of police." His family described him as a high schooler who loved soccer and classic cars.

police shooting New York bodycam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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