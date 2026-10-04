Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages

Royal Holiday, a dining and spa complex once popular with Hong Kong visitors in Shenzhen, has reportedly closed amid claims of unpaid wages and missing social security contributions for around 400 staff members.

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The spa, which opened in 2004 on Chunfeng Road and was a favored destination for Hong Kong residents seeking leisure across the border, offered facilities such as large massage pools, a cinema, dining areas, and KTV rooms.

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According to reports and videos circulating online, more than 100 staff members gathered on October 1, calling for back pay. Protests reportedly began on September 30 and continued for two days, with workers alleging they had not received salaries for three months.

In a video clip said to have been filmed inside the complex, a public security officer used a megaphone to address the crowd, urging workers to elect representatives to liaise with relevant authorities. The officer also asked them not to post protest videos online or gather outside government offices, saying such actions could distract officials dealing with their complaints.

Some employees claimed that the owner of the complex has gone missing.