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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Rosanna Law welcomes Asian Games medallists home

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law welcomed Hong Kong athletes returning from the Nagoya Asian Games at the airport on Monday, the latest group being the men's and women's rugby sevens teams, the water polo team and Hong Kong Sports Federation & Olympic Committee staff.

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Hong Kong won a record 54 medals at the Games — 11 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze.

Law said on social media that the women's rugby team won bronze while the men's team took gold to complete a hat-trick of Asian Games titles. She recalled visiting the Sports Institute in late August to cheer on the men's team, saying it felt like yesterday but that the players were much more relaxed on Monday.

During a group photo, James Christie offered his gold medal to Law to wear for the picture. Law wished the athletes a good rest with their families and success on their next journey.

Asian Games Hong Kong team Rosanna Law

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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