Datronix chairman identified as buyer of ONE STANLEY villa at centre of construction dispute

The buyer of a HK$115 million seafront detached house at the ONE STANLEY luxury development in Stanley, which has been revealed to have construction quality issues that deviate from approved plans, is Ronald Siu, chairman and chief executive officer of listed company Datronix Holdings, market sources said.

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The single-number seafront villa at the centre of the dispute is highly symbolic — it was not only among the first batch of units sold at the development, but the very first house sold for the entire project. It measures 3,102 square feet with a four-bedroom, four-suite layout, plus a 78-square-foot platform, a 513-square-foot garden and a 630-square-foot rooftop.

Siu bought the house through Bright Point International Limited in April 2024, along with two parking spaces, at about HK$37,344 per square foot.

The Buildings Department found that a key beam in the lower ground floor lacked the steel mesh specified in approved plans, and some floor slab reinforcement did not match the original design.

The department said the issues did not pose an immediate danger but has summoned the project's authorised person, registered engineer, contractor and developer for investigation. The developer said it is fully co-operating and will pursue legal responsibility if negligence or human error is confirmed.