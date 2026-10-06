CSTS Hospitality picked to offer packages for UEFA Euro 2028

CSTS Enterprises announced yesterday the launch of CSTS Hospitality and its appointment as exclusive sales agent for UEFA EURO 2028 Official Hospitality packages across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.

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CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports and travel technology group. CSTS Hospitality has been launched as a joint venture between CSTS Enterprises and leading sports management company Shankai Sports, to deliver premium sports hospitality and event experiences.

It was appointed as the only authorized sales agent for UEFA EURO 2028 Official Hospitality across key Asian markets by BEYOND Hospitality, the tournament’s Official Hospitality provider.

UEFA EURO 2028 will feature 24 top European teams and take place from June 9 to July 9, 2028. It will be held across nine stadiums in eight host cities in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The UEFA EURO 2028 Official Hospitality Appointment Ceremony was held yesterday.

Jaime Byrom, executive chairman of BEYOND Hospitality, said BEYOND selected CSTS Hospitality as its exclusive partner because of their shared mindset and business philosophy, complementary experience and assets, and CSTS’s ability to combine cutting-edge technology with high-touch human service.

He also noted CSTS’s deep understanding of the Greater China and Asian markets, as well as the long-term loyalty of ShanKai’s clients. Their proven expertise, strong customer relationships, and deep understanding of applicable markets make them an ideal partner to promote the Official Hospitality program for UEFA EURO 2028.



“As demand for premium experiences continues to grow, collaboration between global rights holders, hospitality providers and regional partners is becoming increasingly important," Abel Zhao, chairman of CSTS Hospitality and chief executive of CSTS, said.

While about 80 percent of customers can be served through premium hotels and standard products, 20 to 30 percent require highly tailored experiences, he said.

He highlighted CSTS’s combination of advanced travel technology and high-touch human service for complex, high-value cases, as well as customized corporate services integrating travel policies, expense management and data analytics.

Zhao noted that despite global economic fluctuations, the hospitality business remains resilient because people continue to travel and businesses still need to grow, noting that sports hospitality typically serves corporations and high-level individuals, and that many Chinese businesses use it as part of their strategy to serve key clients and employees.

With operational hubs in both Hong Kong and New York, CSTS positions Hong Kong as a bridge between East and West.

“Asia is our hub,” Zhao said. "Hong Kong sits right in the middle of Asia. We want to bring more mega events here and connect overseas intellectual properties and events with regional audience."

Larry Zheng, chief executive of CSTS Hospitality, revealed that sales have already reached millions of pounds, with Greater China outperforming even the local market in the United Kingdom since BEYOND launched its sales program on September 1.