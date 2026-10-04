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NEWS

Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme

NEWS
3 hours ago
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Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung

Former World Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson has become a Hong Kong resident through the city's Quality Migrant Admission Scheme. 

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In a social media post, the 34-year-old Englishman said he was “over the moon” to obtain residency, adding that Hong Kong is one of his favorite destinations in the world.“I’ve made some fantastic memories there over the years and I can’t wait to make many more in the future!” he wrote. 

Wilson also thanked Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung for helping him fulfill his wish.

Wilson turned professional in 2010 and claimed his first ranking title at the Shanghai Masters in 2015. He reached his career peak in 2024, when he defeated Welsh cueist Jak Jones 18-14 to win his first World Snooker Championship title, bringing his total ranking titles to 10.

His arrival is the latest among high-profile snooker stars making Hong Kong their home, a trend sparked by Ronnie O’Sullivan and followed by other top players including Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Jimmy White.

To date, more than 10 professional snooker players and several top-ranked tennis players have secured residency in Hong Kong. Between 2023 and the first half of this year, 138 current and former athletes—including Olympic and Asian Games medalists and competitors from other international events—were approved to settle in the city under the scheme’s Achievement-based Points Test.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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