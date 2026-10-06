19 arrested in West Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation, including 2 wanted men

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3 men arrested in animal smuggling busts at Shenzhen Bay, Lok Ma Chau
02-06-2026 00:40 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
27-03-2026 01:01 HKT
Macau customs nab 42 including five HK residents in silver smuggling bust
17-03-2026 03:58 HKT
Anti-crime operation in Mong Kok nets 3 men, nearly 800 checked
27-02-2026 01:49 HKT
East Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation nets 20 arrests
29-01-2026 01:31 HKT
19 arrested in island-wide crackdown on illegal workers
21-01-2026 04:18 HKT
Police, ImmD arrest 17 over illegal work, fake IDs
30-12-2025 02:31 HKT