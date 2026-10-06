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NEWS

19 arrested in West Kowloon anti-illegal worker operation, including 2 wanted men

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police conducted a joint anti-illegal worker operation in West Kowloon on Monday, arresting 19 people including two wanted men.

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The operation, codenamed "POWERPLAYER" and "SAHARA," involved the West Kowloon crime unit, West Kowloon tactical unit, Yau Tsim anti-triad unit, Tsim Sha Tsui divisional task force and other departments. Officers raided multiple locations including restaurants, massage parlours and buildings.

Those arrested included nine non-Chinese men, four non-Chinese women, four foreign women, one local man and one mainland woman, aged between 19 and 57. They were held on suspicion of breaching conditions of stay, illegal entry, overstaying, employing people not lawfully employable, and drug trafficking.

The two wanted men were wanted for skipping bail and unpaid fines. All suspects are being detained for investigation.

illegal workers West Kowloon arrests

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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