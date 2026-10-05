Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears

The late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung's (蔡天鳳) remains — including her head, flesh and hair — were found inside two soup pots, with no common drugs or narcotics detected in her remains, the High Court heard Monday.

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This came as the court entered the ninth day of trial over the death of the 28-year-old model, whose dismembered remains were discovered in a rural village house in Lung Mei Tsuen, Tai Po, in February 2023.

Three defendants — Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, her former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, and her former father-in-law Kwong Kau — stood trial on charges of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

The prosecution continued to read the admitted facts this morning, noting Choi’s remains were discovered after a police search at the village house in Lung Mei Tsuen around 4pm on February 24, 2023. Forensic experts examined Choi's partial remains between February and March 2023. Police also collected fingerprints and palm prints from the three defendants, Choi, and her family members.

Inside the two seized cooking pots — one large, one small, both containing cooked green and red carrots — forensic examination confirmed Choi's head and other tissue immersed in liquid in the larger pot, and five pieces of flesh and three clumps of hair in the smaller pot.

The court also heard that a toxicological analysis found no common drugs or narcotics in Choi's remains, nor any trace of drug abuse.



18 visits to the village house

Prosecutors said the three defendants visited the village house 18 times, according to CCTV footage. The first visit came on February 2, 2023, when Kwong Kau viewed the unit with an estate agent, and returned two hours later to take measurements.

He was seen visiting again with the agent three days later, followed by 13 visits by him and Anthony Kwong between February 6 and 20, 2023.

The last visit was recorded in the early hours of February 21, 2023, when Kwong Kau went alone, followed by the arrival of all three defendants by car.

Between February 24 and March 2, 2023, officers took 137 photographs and 105 exhibit photos at the Lung Mei flat, plus 143 autopsy photos of the two pots.

Police found two Octopus cards on Alex Kwong, one on Kwong Kau, and one each in the village house and the two cars driven by Anthony Kwong and Kwong Kau on the day of the alleged murder. Officers also recorded WhatsApp messages between Alex Kwong and Choi’s husband Chris Tam Fong-chun in the two days after the alleged killing.

Before the alleged murder case, Alex Kwong had pleaded guilty to six counts of theft on June 19, 2024, relating to crimes committed between 2013 and 2015.

He was accused of stealing gold jewelry worth around HK$6.3 million from six men between 2013 and 2015 through a dating app. Kwong was on the run for over seven years after jumping bail, until his arrest for murder in February 2023.

He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for the six counts of theft and another count of failing to surrender to custody.

It is understood that Anthony Kwong and Kwong Kau have no criminal convictions.

Both sides accepted that the chain of evidence for all exhibits except those related to Alex Kwong’s DNA was properly preserved and not tampered with by the police.

The case is expected to last about 45 days.