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Angela Yuen, Anson Kong lead Hong Kong's strong showing at 2026 Golden Horse Awards

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Hong Kong talent enjoyed a strong showing at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards on Sunday (Nov 22), with Angela Yuen Lai-lam winning Best Actress, MIRROR member Anson Kong Ip-sang taking Best Supporting Actor, and We Are Born Good claiming Best Narrative Feature.

Election Committee polls return 723 members in contested subsectors

Vote counting has concluded for the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, with 723 members returned across contested races as several former senior government officials and major business figures secured seats while a handful of prominent contenders suffered upsets.

John Lee congratulates Election Committee members after subsector polls

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu congratulated candidates returned to the Election Committee following the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections held on Sunday.

Driver arrested for drink-driving after fatal Tsim Sha Tsui crash kills one, injures three

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for drink-driving and dangerous driving causing death after a BMW mounted a pavement on Prat Avenue in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday afternoon, killing one pedestrian and injuring three others.

Elderly woman dies six days after van strike at Pok Fu Lam crossing

A 73-year-old woman has died six days after being struck by a van at a zebra crossing on Chi Fu Road in Pok Fu Lam.

ONE STANLEY developer reports multimillion-dollar blackmail attempt to police

K&K Property, the developer behind the ONE STANLEY luxury residential project in Stanley, has reported to police that an individual attempted to blackmail the firm for tens of millions of dollars by threatening to disclose damaging information.

Man, 38, found dead in Sham Shui Po flat

A 38-year-old man was found dead inside his residential flat in Sham Shui Po on Sunday night.

Car overturns after hitting barrier on Lin Cheung Road

A Honda private car overturned after crashing into a barrier on Lin Cheung Road in Yau Ma Tei early Monday, leaving the driver with minor injuries.

Social workers say Wang Fuk Court support shifts to emotional care near fire anniversary

Social workers supporting victims of the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire say residents' needs have gradually shifted from immediate practical relief to emotional counseling and sustained companionship as the blaze approaches its first anniversary.

World/China

Search for Indonesia factory fire missing to resume Monday, police remove 24 body bags

Indonesian police removed 24 body bags from a factory destroyed by fire in Java on Sunday as firefighters battled remaining hotspots a day after the blaze tore through the building and a search for dozens of missing workers was suspended overnight.

Photo: Reuters

Delta flights face delays at Atlanta airport over automated system issue

Delta Air Lines is facing delays on flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the nation's busiest, according to multiple media reports.

Photo: Reuters

China's second homegrown cruise ship Adora Flora City makes maiden voyage

China's second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, embarked on its maiden commercial voyage from Guangzhou on Sunday, carrying more than 3,800 passengers on a six-day, five-night itinerary to Hong Kong and Hue, Vietnam.

Photo: CNS

Sport

Ten-man United hammered 4-0 by Liverpool in Pochettino debut

The scale of Mauricio Pochettino's rebuilding job was laid bare on Sunday as Manchester United crashed to a 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, their first match under the Argentine unravelling within minutes.

Photo: AFP

McBurnie strikes late as Hull dent Brighton's title bid

Hull striker Oli McBurnie damaged Brighton's Premier League title challenge with a pair of stoppage-time goals to seal a 2-0 win after an inspired display from Tigers goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Photo: AFP

Editorial

Handshakes and the 'Silicon Curtain': the hidden tech Cold War behind the Shenzhen summit

While US President Donald Trump's handshakes with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Shenzhen's historic trilateral summit last week captured global attention, Washington was quietly fortifying its tech battlements.

File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

Trump plays hardball as his grip on power slips away | American Lens | Michael Chugani

No one expected President Donald Trump to go quietly when his Republican Party got walloped in the November 3 Congressional midterm elections. He never accepts defeat and fought back after briefly offering to work with the victorious Democrats.

File Photo/Reuters

Nvidia's woes run deeper than Huang's affair | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

I have consistently maintained that an AI bubble undoubtedly exists.