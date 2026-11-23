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Motorcyclist injured after hitting pothole on West Kowloon Highway
21-11-2026 02:22 HKT
Woman hospitalized after being struck by taxi in Wan Chai
21-11-2026 00:44 HKT
(Video) Van overturns after skidding into barrier on Waterloo Road
19-11-2026 03:35 HKT
Car flips after hitting railing in Kennedy Town
17-11-2026 02:07 HKT
British tourist couple hit by taxi in Wan Chai
15-11-2026 03:46 HKT
2 taxis collide head-on in Mong Kok, 6 injured
15-11-2026 02:59 HKT
Taxi crashes into parked coach in Sau Mau Ping, 2 injured
14-11-2026 05:12 HKT
2 men hit by taxi in Yau Ma Tei, one unconscious
10-11-2026 04:14 HKT