A Honda private car overturned after crashing into a barrier on Lin Cheung Road in Yau Ma Tei early Monday, leaving the driver with minor injuries.

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The accident occurred at around 1am as the vehicle was traveling toward Tsim Sha Tsui near the West Kowloon Station, when the driver apparently lost control, struck the left barrier, and flipped the car onto its roof.

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A passing motorist helped the man climb out of the wreckage before emergency responders arrived. He sustained abrasions to his hands and legs and declined hospital treatment after being examined by paramedics at the scene.

Sources said the driver reported losing concentration and drifting too close to the left barrier. The vehicle's windshield was shattered and its airbags deployed in the crash, while police are investigating the incident.