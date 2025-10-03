Delta Air Lines is facing delays on flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the nation's busiest, according to multiple media reports.

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The airline said in a statement that it is using "manual workarounds" to safely dispatch flights while efforts continue to restore automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations.

The company also said it is working with air traffic control counterparts to ease congestion at its Atlanta hub.

Photo: Reuters

The US Federal Aviation Administration had issued an advisory on Sunday regarding the same issue, which has now been removed from its website.

Weight-and-balance calculations are required before takeoff to ensure an aircraft remains within safety limits and maintains a proper center of gravity for stable flight, according to the FAA.

The disruption comes after a US router outage triggered a nationwide ground stop last week that disrupted more than 18,000 flights and affected about 1 million passengers.

Reuters