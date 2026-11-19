Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu congratulated candidates returned to the Election Committee following the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections held on Sunday.

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Comprising 1,500 members across 40 subsectors, the Election Committee embodies balanced participation and shoulders key statutory responsibilities under the improved electoral system, Lee said.

Across the 36 subsectors open to election, 31 were contested, with 856 validly nominated candidates vying for 723 seats. Lee noted that candidates actively engaged with organizations and voters to present their platforms and build consensus, reflecting healthy competition among patriots.

The incoming Election Committee will commence its five-year term on February 1, 2027.

Lee thanked voters for casting their ballots and supporting Hong Kong's future development, including the implementation of the city's First Five-Year Plan, while also commending the Electoral Affairs Commission and government staff for ensuring the polls were conducted fairly, honestly, and in an orderly manner.