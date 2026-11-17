Vote counting has concluded for the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, with 723 members returned across contested races as several former senior government officials and major business figures secured seats while a handful of prominent contenders suffered upsets.

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Among the successful candidates were several former senior officials, including former secretary for justice Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung, former secretary for food and health Sophia Chan Siu-chee, former secretary for innovation and technology Alfred Sit Wing-hang, former secretary for development Eric Ma Siu-cheung, former permanent secretary for labour and welfare Annie Tam Kam-lan, former permanent secretary for development Hon Chi-keung, and former director-general of civil aviation Simon Li Tin-chui.

Former secretary for financial services and the treasury Ceajer Chan Ka-keung, however, failed to win a seat in the finance subsector.

Other notable winners included Hospital Authority chief executive Libby Lee Ha-yun, former Legislative Council president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, and Consumer Council chairman Clement Chan Kam-wing, alongside Executive Council members Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, Chan Kin-por, Marjorie Leung, and Ronny Tong Ka-wah, who all prevailed in their respective subsectors.

Business heavyweights elected to the committee included PCCW founder and chairman Richard Li Tzar-kai, Henderson Land chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing, Wharf chairman Stephen Ng Tin-hoi, Sino Group chairman Daryl Ng Win-kong, CK Asset executive director Justin Chiu Kwok-hung, and New World Development executive director Sonia Cheng Chi-man.

In notable upsets, Law Society president Roden Tong Man-lung and Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce chief executive Patrick Yeung Wai-tim lost in the legal and commercial (first) subsectors respectively, while several incumbent district councillors also fell short.

Two subsectors—tourism and architectural, surveying, planning and landscape—were decided by drawing lots after candidates tied on votes. In the tourism subsector, James Wong Cheuk-on and Wu Keng-hou each garnered 61 votes, with Wong winning by lot, while Bernard Lim Wan-fung edged out Robin Leung Chi-tim by lot in the architectural sector after both candidates received 27 votes.