K&K Property, the developer behind the ONE STANLEY luxury residential project in Stanley, has reported to police that an individual attempted to blackmail the firm for tens of millions of dollars by threatening to disclose damaging information.

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A company spokesperson said the alleged extortion involved a single person and was reported to law enforcement on November 4, declining further comment as investigations are underway.

The report follows recent disclosures of construction quality irregularities at a detached house within the upscale development, which prompted the Buildings Department to order spot checks across additional properties on the site.

Buildings Department ordered checks on eight more houses

An updated sales brochure for the project revealed that the Buildings Department issued a notice on October 2 requiring a detailed investigation and report into irregularities at the affected house, alongside inspections of eight more detached houses.

Authorities had earlier notified the developer that inspections and tests found the protective layer of a ground-floor beam at the house lacked the steel mesh specified in approved building plans, while some floor slab reinforcement deviated from the original design.

The department ordered investigations into houses five, eight, 16, 17, 19, 32, 33, and 36, as well as the common areas of Block 9, requiring all findings and supporting documents to be submitted within one month of the notice.