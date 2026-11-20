A man and a woman were arrested in North Point on Friday morning after attempting to deposit 100 suspected counterfeit US$100 banknotes at a local bank branch.

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The incident occurred at the Bank of China branch located at 131 King's Road. Shortly before noon on November 20, bank employees contacted the police after the pair presented a stack of one hundred US$100 bills for deposit, raising suspicions among staff that the currency was fraudulent.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation into the banknotes.

Following their inquiries, police arrested both the man and the woman on suspicion of passing counterfeit currency.

The pair were subsequently taken back to the police station to assist with further investigation.