A fatal car accident happened in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday when a private car mounted the pavement, killing one man and injuring three others. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, prompting an urgent police manhunt.

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The accident occurred around 2.30pm outside 6 Prat Avenue, where the car struck several pedestrians. Among the victims, a non-Chinese man suffered critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Two men and a woman sustained minor injuries. Emergency crews provided on-site medical care to the injured before sending them to the same hospital. The crash scene was left in chaos, with mangled roadside railings and damaged bicycles on the pavement.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash and are searching for the responsible driver.