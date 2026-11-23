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Can Nvidia afford to lose Jensen Huang? | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
19-11-2026 00:01 HKT
No one expected President Donald Trump to go quietly when his Republican Party got walloped in the November 3 Congressional midterm elections. He never accepts defeat and fought back after briefly offering to work with the victorious Democrats.
He replaced his White House chief of staff Suzie Wiles with her deputy Stephen Miller, who is reviled for alleged racism and masterminding the harsh Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown against illegal immigrants.
Masked ICE agents caused about 11 shooting deaths, including two innocent US citizens. ICE deported hundreds of thousands of immigrants, including those without criminal records who have long lived in the US.
By making the far-right ideologue Miller his top aide, Trump showed the Democrats he will play hardball in his final two years as a lame duck president. But despite his defiance, Trump looks and sounds like a weakened ageing president.
He has lost a lot of his bluster. Leaders at last week’s APEC meeting in Shenzhen generally treated him with deference. President Xi Jinping personally welcomed him at the airport. But leaders knew the center of gravity had shifted.
Trump’s historic Shenzhen trilateral with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss world peace, denuclearization and other issues captured global attention. But Republican presidential hopefuls seemed to care more about the 2028 election for president.
The Congressional election outcome sent an unmistakable message that voters want to end the Trump era. Americans, including Republicans, ignored him when he claimed last week that the landslide election victory by Democrats was rigged.
Some analysts noted that a cornered dog fights back ferociously. They believe Trump will use his familiar playbook of threats, lies, and frivolous lawsuits against political foes.
He has already threatened legal action against Democrats who intend to investigate alleged corruption by him and his family when they control Congress in January. But unfazed Democrats insist that Congress, as an equal branch of government, is duty bound to investigate wrongdoings.
Trump is obsessed with his legacy but knows he is among the most unpopular US presidents. He believes he can whitewash that by altering the landscape of Washington with new monuments and adding his name to famous buildings.
I think the only way he can build a real legacy is to end his Iran war, admit his shortcomings, and sign laws passed by a Democrat Congress that improve the lives of Americans instead of threatening to veto them.
Michael Chugani is a longtime journalist who has worked in Hong Kong, the US, and London