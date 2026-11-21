A 73-year-old woman has died six days after being struck by a van at a zebra crossing on Chi Fu Road in Pok Fu Lam.

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The victim, surnamed Fong, was hit at around 8.07am last Monday, as the van exited the loading area of Chi Fu Landmark and turned right onto Chi Fu Road. She was knocked unconscious and rushed to Queen Mary Hospital, where she remained in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries on Saturday night.

Police earlier arrested the 36-year-old male driver, surnamed Ho, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.