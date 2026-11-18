Social workers supporting victims of the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire say residents' needs have gradually shifted from immediate practical relief to emotional counseling and sustained companionship as the blaze approaches its first anniversary.

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Operating under the Social Welfare Department's "one social worker per household" scheme, staff provide emotional support, counseling, and respite care while helping affected families connect with government departments and non-governmental organizations for aid applications.

Social Welfare Department social work officer Yim Wai-ling said that while early efforts centered on food, accommodation, financial assistance, and medical arrangements, the focus has moved toward counseling as the anniversary nears and distressing memories resurface, disrupting residents' sleep and appetite.

Companionship and listening most important

Assistant social work officer Chu Hoi-ying noted that walking alongside survivors and listening to them remains crucial. She cited a woman in her 70s with a pre-existing emotional condition who relocated to transitional housing in Kowloon after the fire and subsequently suffered from insomnia and memory lapses.

Through regular visits, phone calls, and accompanying her back to her damaged flat to retrieve belongings, Chu helped the resident regain her daily routine over the past year, recalling how the woman felt "reassured" after a medical check-up even though mention of the fire still brings sadness.

Practical help for everyday problems

Assistant social work officer Chung Long-hin added that many survivors still require practical assistance with administrative paperwork and application deadlines, particularly elderly residents whose relatives are also coping with emotional strain.

He pointed to a man in his 70s whose wife died from smoke inhalation in the fire and who was initially bedridden in hospital, noting that the man has since recovered enough to care for himself and now participates in community gatherings and health talks.

Yim emphasized that sustained companionship lies at the heart of the service, which will continue adapting to residents' evolving needs.