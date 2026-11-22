Hong Kong talent enjoyed a strong showing at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards on Sunday (Nov 22), with Angela Yuen Lai-lam winning Best Actress, MIRROR member Anson Kong Ip-sang taking Best Supporting Actor, and We Are Born Good claiming Best Narrative Feature.

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Yuen won Best Actress for her performance in Afterpiece, marking her first win in the category after her second nomination.

Kong also scored a major breakthrough with his first Golden Horse nomination, winning Best Supporting Actor for We're Nothing At All. He beat fellow Hong Kong actor Tenky Tin Kai-man, who had been widely tipped to win.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Kong thanked his parents, who were present at the ceremony, as well as his fans for supporting him since his early days.

He also recalled travelling to South Korea 12 years ago to train as an idol before returning to Hong Kong and working as a concert dancer, saying he had gradually made his way from the back of the stage to the spotlight.

Meanwhile, We Are Born Good took home the night's top honor, Best Narrative Feature, while Shu Qi won Best New Director for her directorial debut Girl, marking her third Golden Horse Award.

The 63rd Golden Horse Awards, held at the Taipei Music Center, brought together filmmakers and performers from across the Chinese-language film industry, with Hong Kong actor Will Or Wai-lam serving as the ceremony's host for the first time.