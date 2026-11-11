Morning Recap - November 11, 2026

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Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits

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Following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admission of an extramarital affair, his past interactions with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang have become a global focus, with foreign media piecing together a timeline showing that his wife, Lori Huang, and Alice Huang were both in Taipei during at least two of his visits to Taiwan.

File Photo/Reuters

Nvidia CEO affair scandal widens as Chinese businesswoman reportedly questioned by Singapore authorities

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affair has escalated into a broader controversy, with reports alleging that the Chinese businesswoman at the center of the scandal was questioned and restricted from leaving Singapore by local authorities, while federal regulators and media investigations have found discrepancies of tens of thousands of chips—worth billions of dollars—between Nvidia's reported export statistics and actual shipments.

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Worker injured after falling from truck while unloading goods in Sheung Shui

A 52-year-old man was injured after falling from a medium-sized truck while working in Sheung Shui early on Wednesday.

2 hotel guests rescued after jumping into sea at Hung Hom waterfront following drunken argument

Two people were rescued after jumping into the sea at the Hung Hom waterfront in the early hours of Wednesday following a drunken argument.

AFCD steps up patrols and captures monkeys after complaints at Shing Mun Tunnel and Caldecott Road

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said on Monday it has received multiple reports of monkey nuisance in recent months around the Shing Mun Tunnel bus interchange and Caldecott Road, and has stepped up patrols, driving away and capturing monkeys, as well as public education.

HK resident among 4 arrested in Okinawa over illegal work at dive shop

Japanese media reported that a dive shop in Okinawa is suspected of employing foreigners without proper work visas as diving instructors, with the owner and three employees—four people in total—arrested and later charged, including individuals from Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Sai Kung flat burgled, $245,000 in watches and earrings stolen

A 62-year-old woman has reported the theft of about HK$245,000 worth of watches and earrings from her flat in Sai Kung on Tuesday night.

(Video) Rat spotted lying motionless in Tai Wo Shopping Centre in Tai Po

A rat has been filmed lying motionless on a pedestrian walkway in Tai Wo Shopping Centre in Tai Po, the latest in a series of rodent sightings across Hong Kong.

World/China

Rubio says no need for major combat operations against Iran given US economic campaign

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he told G7 allies the US economic sanctions and naval blockade are working so well that President Donald Trump does not need to conduct major combat operations against Iran.

Photo: Reuters

US Army member arrested in UK for suspected 'espionage' for Russia

A senior US Army soldier was arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence, British police said on Tuesday, after the US removed aircraft from British military bases over a separate apparent threat from Iran.

FBI Director Kash Patel. Reuters

US attempts new peace push at first Russia-Ukraine talks in nine months

Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for their first peace talks since February as US President Donald Trump's envoys launched a new push to end the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall St ends lower as hot inflation data, Fed comments heighten rate worries

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as a hotter-than-expected inflation reading hardened expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month and fueled concerns the central bank may be more aggressive in raising rates.

Fed's Logan calls for two more rate hikes, possibly rapidly

The US central bank needs to deliver at least two more quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases to bring down inflation, and may need to do so promptly to keep broadening price pressures from getting baked into the economy, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said on Tuesday.

Nvidia heads for $470 billion two-day wipeout as CEO affair fallout deepens

Nvidia shares extended losses on Tuesday, putting the chip giant on track to shed more than $470 billion in market value over two sessions as concerns mounted over the fallout from CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

A festive monopoly: how Hong Kong can leverage its unique Christmas charm to revitalize winter tourism

As the city transitions from the culinary indulgences of the Hong Kong Gourmet Month into the dazzling illuminations of WinterFest, the tourism sector finds itself standing before a golden seasonal opportunity.

Opinion

Is pink eye always contagious? Uncovering the truth about red eyes | Health Decoder | Dr Raymond Tang Kai-tat

Whether you wake up with crusty eyelids, spend the afternoon rubbing itchy eyes, or spot a sudden patch of bright red in the mirror, pink eye is an uncomfortable and unwelcome disruption. Medically known as conjunctivitis, this common eye condition is widely known for being highly contagious.

Have we lost professionalism in our work? | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung

There appears to be many cases of non-compliance across various engineering systems in the news recently.

M+ turns five with music, stories, human connection | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

M+ marked its fifth birthday with an invitation to celebrate.