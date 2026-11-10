M+ turns five with music, stories, human connection | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

M+ marked its fifth birthday with an invitation to celebrate.
For last weekend’s “M+ at Night, Five With Us,” the museum brought together RubberBand, Goodnight Lillie, and Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra of Cateura.
It was an unusual bill, but the Paraguayan visitors had a connection to the galleries that went beyond providing entertainment.
Selected instruments from the orchestra entered the M+ collection in 2024 and are displayed in “Making It Matters.”
The ensemble’s young musicians come from communities near the Cateura landfill in the capital city, Asuncion.
They play instruments fashioned by local artisans from discarded landfill materials, giving children access to music that would otherwise be out of reach.
The orchestra’s appearance gave visitors a chance to hear the kind of instruments displayed in the galleries.
It also brought the musicians’ story into view: Discarded materials had provided young people with the means to make music.
Since its launch, M+ at Night has offered younger audiences a less formal introduction to the museum.
September’s “Sonic Phantoms” explored Hong Kong folklore and urban legends through Cantonese hip-hop, electronic music, and food stories, including writer Lui Ka Chun’s discussion of the future of siu mai, the steamed dumplings that are a staple of Hong Kong street food.
The anniversary event also featured dance with The Quickies, a BEAT FRIDAY DJ set, and a paper-sculpture activity designed by Stickyline.
Visitors could join curator-led tours of “Myths and Monsters: The Art of Fantasy in Asia,” while the galleries stayed open until 10.30pm.
These evenings give visitors a chance to feel at home in the museum, whether they come for the music, the exhibitions, or time with friends.
An enjoyable first visit can often prove to be the beginning of a longer acquaintance with the institution.
On December 4, “Winter Whimsy” continues the M+ at Night series with Cloud Wan, Matt Force, and guitarist Teriver Cheung’s collaboration with Jan Curious and Jamiez.
For a young museum, building an audience means giving people reasons to return. A Friday night of music, art, and time with friends can make M+ part of their lives.
Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District