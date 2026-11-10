Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair after media reports linked him to a Chinese businesswoman identified as Alice Huang, whose background has since drawn scrutiny.

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Chinese financial outlet Caixin reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Alice Huang, whose Chinese name is Huang Le, is about 42 and studied for a master's degree in media management at Hong Kong Baptist University's School of Communication about 20 years ago. She later worked at HSBC's private banking division in Hong Kong and at CITIC Securities' securities finance business line, moved into private equity in 2015 and joined Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed in 2023.

People who have interacted with her described her as having the typical looks of a girl from Hunan, with an infectious smile. "She is generous, easy to talk to, and has a strong presence," one was quoted as saying, adding that she had claimed work experience at Hunan TV.

US intelligence reportedly suspected espionage

The New York Times reported in late October that US officials suspected a woman who had close interactions with Huang of leaking US information. The newspaper identified her as Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, an Nvidia client. Nvidia said at the time that Huang's contacts with her were not unusual and that meeting clients is part of a CEO's job.

On November 6, the New York Times and the Financial Times reported that Huang and Alice Huang were in a romantic relationship. Huang and Nvidia's board subsequently issued a statement to the company acknowledging the matter.

In a memo to staff, Huang said: "I was unfaithful to my wife... My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." He said he would fully cooperate with an investigation and remain CEO until its findings are released.

Board launches independent investigation

Nvidia's board said it had formed a committee of independent directors, working with outside counsel, to investigate whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The board said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets had been compromised, but the investigation would review all available information.

Huang said he supported the investigation, adding: "I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting US national security."

The chairs of three US House committees have asked Huang to attend a closed-door briefing on November 18 to explain his interactions with Alice Huang and Nvidia's measures to guard against foreign espionage.