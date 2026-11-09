Nvidia CEO affair scandal widens as Chinese businesswoman reportedly questioned by Singapore authorities

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affair has escalated into a broader controversy, with reports alleging that the Chinese businesswoman at the center of the scandal was questioned and restricted from leaving Singapore by local authorities, while federal regulators and media investigations have found discrepancies of tens of thousands of chips—worth billions of dollars—between Nvidia's reported export statistics and actual shipments.

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Singapore authorities reportedly questioned Alice Huang

Reports said Singapore police took Alice Huang in for questioning and temporarily restricted her from leaving the country. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement on October 31 denying that officials had been concerned about Huang's relationship with Jensen Huang or that she had been investigated for espionage, but police subsequently confirmed ongoing reviews of Megaspeed, the Singapore cloud computing company where Huang previously served as a senior executive.

Bloomberg reported that the US Commerce Department did not directly participate in Singapore's enforcement action, while Nvidia's general counsel personally called US Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler last summer to understand the Megaspeed investigation.

Huang's current whereabouts remain unknown, with reports suggesting she was already in mainland China when the scandal broke.

Chip export data shows gap of 50,000 units

Bloomberg's analysis of trade records found a significant gap between the statistics Nvidia submitted to the US government and the number of chips sold to Megaspeed through hardware partners—a difference of up to 50,000 units, with a total value of billions of dollars.

Nvidia responded in December 2025 that it had further checked other warehouses storing Megaspeed hardware but declined to disclose the exact number of chips counted. Megaspeed strongly denied the reports, saying they contained misleading information and improper insinuations and that the company had never participated in any illegal chip transfers.

Relationship timeline emerges, including intimate Taipei dinner

Megaspeed was spun off from a Chinese gaming and cloud computing company in 2023 and subsequently purchased nearly US$2 billion worth of Nvidia advanced chips through subsidiaries. Singapore business records show Huang became managing director of Megaspeed in March 2023 and resigned as a director in November that year, though employees and partners said she continued as a senior executive and as late as August 2025 described herself as Megaspeed's CEO.

Sources said Jensen Huang and Huang Le formally met in early 2024 when she represented Megaspeed at Nvidia's annual event in California, and they met again during Computex Taipei in June 2024. In May last year, the two were reportedly seen interacting intimately at a private dinner in Taipei, with Huang Le accompanying Jensen Huang like a hostess, and the two left in the same car after the dinner.

Jensen Huang publicly admitted to the affair in an internal letter on November 8, apologizing to his family and employees. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into national security concerns, and Huang has said he will cooperate fully.