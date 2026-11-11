Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits

Following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admission of an extramarital affair, his past interactions with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang have become a global focus, with foreign media piecing together a timeline showing that his wife, Lori Huang, and Alice Huang were both in Taipei during at least two of his visits to Taiwan.

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Computex 2024: wife and children accompanied Huang as Alice Huang appeared at a bar

During Computex in late May and early June 2024, Lori accompanied Huang, appearing at the Nangang exhibition area on June 5 and joining him at an Nvidia staff and VIP dinner at Shin Yeh in Taipei on June 6.

The New York Times reported that during the same visit, Alice Huang also quietly appeared at a Taipei social event, gathering with tech figures at a bar and telling those present she could invite Huang to attend. Shortly afterward, Huang appeared in his signature black leather jacket, drinking whisky with the group. This means his wife and Alice Huang were in Taiwan at the same time, though it is believed Lori did not attend the late-night bar gathering.

2025 visit: wife at dinners as Alice Huang appeared at private kitchen and kissed his cheek

A similar situation occurred in May 2025, when Huang visited Taiwan again with Lori and their children. On May 21, he and his wife appeared at a Shilin restaurant for a dinner with Nvidia staff.

The next day, May 22, Alice Huang appeared at a business dinner Huang hosted at the well-known private kitchen. Media captured the two interacting closely, with Alice Huang photographed kissing Huang on the cheek. Huang's daughter, Madison Huang, and her then-fiance Nico Caprez were also present. Reports said Madison chatted warmly with Alice Huang during the meal, and when Huang signed a gift and prepared to take a photo with Alice Huang, Madison took back her phone to take the photo herself.

After the dinner, when Huang was interviewed by media, Alice Huang stood quietly behind him like a hostess. Those scenes were mostly interpreted at the time as Western social etiquette, but after Huang's admission of infidelity, the visits are being re-examined.