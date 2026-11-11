Is pink eye always contagious? Uncovering the truth about red eyes | Health Decoder | Dr Raymond Tang Kai-tat

Whether you wake up with crusty eyelids, spend the afternoon rubbing itchy eyes, or spot a sudden patch of bright red in the mirror, pink eye is an uncomfortable and unwelcome disruption. Medically known as conjunctivitis, this common eye condition is widely known for being highly contagious.
However, not every case can spread from person to person. Understanding the different types and causes is key to proper care and prevention.
Conjunctivitis occurs when the thin, transparent layer covering the white part of the eyeball and the inside of eyelids become inflamed, giving the eye the characteristic red or pink appearance. Besides redness, patients may experience itching, a burning sensation, watery eyes or increased discharge. Conjunctivitis generally falls into two categories: contagious and non-contagious. Contagious conjunctivitis is mainly caused by viruses or bacteria.
Viral conjunctivitis often causes watery discharge. Symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection may appear beforehand. With appropriate treatment, most cases improve within one to two weeks. Bacterial conjunctivitis tends to produce thicker, white or yellow discharge. Although many cases are mild, some infections may require antibiotic or antiviral treatment.
Allergies to pollen, dust mite, pet dander – skin flakes – or mold can trigger non-contagious conjunctivitis, particularly in people with allergic rhinitis or asthma. Improper use of contact lenses or long-term use of eye drops containing preservatives may also lead to pink eye.
Artificial tears and cold compresses can help relieve mild discomfort. Doctors may also prescribe treatments tailored to different causes of pink eye, such as antibiotic eye drops for bacterial infections. Patients should strictly follow doctor’s instruction and never share eye medications without professional advice.
For contagious conjunctivitis, good hygiene is particularly important as the infection can spread through contact with eye discharge, contaminated hands, towels, cosmetics or other household items. Patients should wash their hands regularly, avoid rubbing their eyes and refrain from sharing towels with others. Pink eye may seem like a minor problem, but certain red-flag symptoms require prompt medical attention, including severe pain, sensitivity to light or blurred vision. Seeking medical advice when necessary and maintaining good hygiene can help to protect both our own eyesight and the people around us.
Dr Raymond Tang Kai-tat, Specialist in Ophthalmology