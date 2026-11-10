Shanghai Commercial Bank apologizes after elderly homeless man locks self inside North Point ATM center overnight

A video circulating on local social media platforms has sparked wide discussion across Hong Kong after an elderly homeless individual converted a 24-hour self-service banking center in North Point into a private sleeping area, barricading the entrance from the inside and preventing customers from accessing cash machines.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred late at night at the automated teller machine facility of the Shanghai Commercial Bank branch situated on the ground floor of Ying Wah Court at 488 King's Road.

Footage captured by passers-by showed that the glass entrance doors to the cubicle had been tied securely with a rope from within, leaving outside patrons completely unable to enter. Inside the facility, the elderly man had arranged his personal belongings alongside a green plastic groundsheet and was seen sleeping soundly, oblivious to onlookers watching through the glass.

Heated public debate over community disruption and social safety nets

The widely shared clip prompted an immediate wave of commentary online, dividing opinion between frustration over public inconvenience and sympathy for vulnerable street sleepers.

Numerous netizens expressed anger at the barricade, arguing that while public compassion is understandable, actively locking off a public banking facility and denying essential services to bank customers was an entirely selfish act.

Others made sarcastic remarks likening the man to an uninvited overnight security guard, dismissing calls from more sympathetic commentators to exercise unconditional tolerance.

At the same time, several voices urged the public to consider the broader social welfare shortfall, noting that falling temperatures in recent days had left vulnerable individuals with few warm options.

Some users urged passers-by to alert authorities or suggested that the government should proactively open cold weather shelters earlier to provide adequate temporary refuge for the homeless.

Bank reviews overnight arrangements and enlists welfare groups

Following the incident, Shanghai Commercial Bank stated to Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, that it was closely monitoring the situation and extended an apology to customers affected by the disruption. The bank confirmed that it had taken follow-up action and was reviewing its operational arrangements for the self-service facility.

Acknowledging the recent drop in seasonal temperatures, the lender also noted that it had reached out to relevant social welfare organizations to ensure the individual involved could receive appropriate assistance, temporary shelter, and community support.