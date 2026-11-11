AFCD steps up patrols and captures monkeys after complaints at Shing Mun Tunnel and Caldecott Road

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said on Monday it has received multiple reports of monkey nuisance in recent months around the Shing Mun Tunnel bus interchange and Caldecott Road, and has stepped up patrols, driving away and capturing monkeys, as well as public education.

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The department said a dedicated team has been monitoring monkey activity daily over the past two weeks at the bus interchange, school entrances, residential estates and nearby bus stops, reminding pedestrians to avoid affected areas during peak hours, and driving away or capturing nuisance monkeys during periods of frequent activity. It has also coordinated with relevant management companies and security staff.

Officers have captured several nuisance monkeys, including aggressive ones that frequently snatched food and belongings from people at the interchange. Large capture cages have also been added to catch more nuisance monkeys as needed.