logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Nvidia heads for $470 billion two-day wipeout as CEO affair fallout deepens

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nvidia NVDA.O shares extended losses on Tuesday, putting the chip giant on track to shed more than $470 billion in market value over two sessions as concerns mounted over the fallout from CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The CEO's relationship with Alice Huang helped facilitate shipments of at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people who know her. Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are not related.

The allegations have intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's governance, export-control compliance and reliance on Huang's leadership, adding to investor unease over whether massive spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure will deliver adequate returns.

Nvidia's shares fell more than 6% following a 4.3% drop on Monday, allowing Microsoft MSFT.O to overtake the AI bellwether as the world's second-most valuable company for the first time since June 2025.

"The investment debate is whether this remains company-specific or triggers restrictions and disruption across AI infrastructure," Bank of America analysts wrote in a note. "We would not equate allegations with proven business damage."

Nvidia's board launched an internal investigation on Sunday, while the FBI is examining whether the 63-year-old Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang has told employees he was unfaithful to his wife but provided no details about the relationship.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, along with her husband and sister, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia chips, The Information reported.

At the center of the network was Shanghai Century Litong, a China-based company that secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia in 2023, giving it priority access to the company's chips, the report said.

When orders for Nvidia chips subject to US export restrictions stalled, Alice Huang used ties to Nvidia and its distributors to secure supplies, helping move about 240,000 H100, H200 and some A100 chips into China, according to the report.

Century Litong rented computing capacity and operated data centers using Nvidia chips, including some barred from sale to China. Some of the chips ultimately served Alibaba 9988.HK, Tencent 0700.HK and smaller Chinese AI labs, The Information reported.

Alice Huang also held an executive position at Singapore-registered Megaspeed, which was linked to Century Litong and has been investigated by US authorities over Nvidia chip shipments from Southeast Asia to China, the report said.

The Information reported that Alice Huang leveraged her relationship with Jensen Huang to bolster her credibility while keeping her role vague and avoiding a paper trail.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Alibaba, Tencent, Megaspeed and Shanghai Century Litong were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fed's Logan calls for two more rate hikes, possibly rapidly
FINANCE
52 mins ago
Wall St opens lower after October's hot inflation print
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Banks seek to rein in soaring AI agent costs, McKinsey says
FINANCE
6 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Yields jump as consumer price inflation in October beats economists' expectations
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Consumers shop for meat on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
US consumer prices rise above expectations in October
FINANCE
7 hours ago
REUTERS
Alibaba plans to spin off chip unit T-Head for separate Hong Kong listing
FINANCE
8 hours ago
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS
Gold drops 1 percent on hawkish Fed comments ahead of US inflation data
FINANCE
8 hours ago
This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. Investor confidence in Chinese AI startups is riding high, but obstacles to their long-term success range from US export controls to the puzzle of how to become profitable. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
China's Z.AI to repurchase shares worth up to $4b
FINANCE
8 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Anthropic targets US$1 trillion IPO valuation in test of Wall Street's AI fervor
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Jack Fu
25.4m global buyers shop from HK merchants amid mainland firms' overseas push, BNPL uptake: PayPal
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
09-11-2026 18:01 HKT
(File photo)
Rolex-wearing staff at Australia Dairy Company spark online buzz
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.