Morning Recap - November 9, 2026

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Pedestrian dies 4 days after being hit by FEHD contractor truck in North Point; driver arrested

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A 60-year-old female pedestrian has died four days after being hit by a medium-sized truck operated by a Food and Environmental Hygiene Department contractor in North Point.

Man collapses while playing volleyball at Smithfield Sports Centre

A 48-year-old man collapsed while playing volleyball at Smithfield Sports Centre in Western District on Sunday night.

China/World

Trump says he is highly unlikely to order Iran strikes if talks progress

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the conflict progress, even as both countries reported that shipping had been hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: Reuters

Trump says he is highly unlikely to order Iran strikes if talks progress

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the conflict progress, even as both countries reported that shipping had been hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

File Photo/Reuters

Train collision in Egypt kills at least 7, injures dozens, health ministry says

Two passenger trains collided some 76 km (47 miles) south of Cairo on Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring 112, Egypt's health ministry said.

Iraq has reached understandings with US to allow oil exports through Hormuz, minister says

Iraq has reached understandings with the United States to allow Iraqi oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz via a shipping lane near Oman, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Photo: Reuters

Cold wave to bring temperatures down 5-9°C in Guangdong, Shenzhen to drop to 16°C

The National Meteorological Center on Sunday continued to issue a blue cold wave warning, saying the first cold wave of the second half of the year will affect multiple provinces, with Guangdong expected to cool by 5-9°C from Monday morning and Shenzhen dropping to a low of 16°C on Tuesday.

10 killed in Brazil when car falls into lake: officials

Ten people, including five children, were killed when a car plunged into a lake near Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian officials said on Sunday.

Photo: X

Houthi attack damages Aramco building in Riyadh's financial district

Multiple loud booms were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh shortly after Civil Defense issued an early-warning alert of a potential threat, a Reuters witness said, as hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis persisted.

X@politicoislam

Taiyuan high-rise fire kills 5, 38 injured

A fire broke out in a high-rise building on Liuxiang South Road in Yingze District, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, on Sunday afternoon, killing five people and injuring 38, with trapped residents breaking windows and waving for help.

Sport

Man Utd fight back to snatch chaotic 4-4 draw, Brighton move second

Manchester United head into the international break in the Premier League relegation zone but with some hope and pride restored after scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a chaotic 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

A painful correction: how 'Blue Wave' fears and macro shocks triggered Wall Street's reality check

Are we witnessing the unraveling of the great artificial intelligence bubble? Last Thursday's devastating market sell-off — which saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunge 5.5 percent and nearly US$2.5 trillion (HK$19.5 billion) of its market capitalization wiped out — certainly offers a grim warning.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Blue wave reflects contempt for Trump | American Lens | Michael Chugani

In the end, it was more than just a blue wave. It was a blue tsunami that swept across red states, wreaking political destruction in its path. Democrat-favored states are called blue states. Those favored by Republicans are red states.

Dealing with old age | To The Point | Cheng Huan

I think it is fair to say that dealing with old age is a growing problem just about everywhere but especially so in the western world. The good news is that China is creating its own solutions rooted in its ancient culture.

Double-edged sword of AI growth | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Although I have repeatedly emphasized over the past few weeks that AI-related stocks are exhibiting clear signs of a bubble, there is no denying that the rapid development of artificial intelligence has provided the global economy significant momentum. It has also become one of the key factors supporting the resilience of global GDP growth in 2026.