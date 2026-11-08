Govt launches recruitment for CEO of new building maintenance council

The government has opened recruitment for the chief executive of the new Building Maintenance Support and Services Council, a non-statutory company set up to strengthen oversight of tendering for renovation projects.

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The Development Bureau said in response to inquiries that the council’s chairman and chief executive would both be appointed by the Chief Executive. A selection committee made up mainly of government officials is overseeing the recruitment, following procedures commonly used by wholly government-owned entities to ensure a fair and transparent process.

The council is one of the key reform measures introduced after the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court. Headed by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, it will take over and expand services previously provided under the Urban Renewal Authority’s Smart Tender scheme.

The bureau said the government and the URA were helping the council assemble an initial team of about 100 staff. Their responsibilities will include managing pre-qualified lists, evaluating tenders, monitoring project progress, and providing legal, accounting and technical support.

The government aims to complete the council’s registration, appoint its board and establish its office by the end of this year. It also plans to prepare three pre-qualified lists by then.



From January, the council will begin assigning building inspection consultants, with project tenders for property owners to be arranged within the first quarter. Details of fees and subsidies will be announced in due course.