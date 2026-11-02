Double-edged sword of AI growth | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Although I have repeatedly emphasized over the past few weeks that AI-related stocks are exhibiting clear signs of a bubble, there is no denying that the rapid development of artificial intelligence has provided the global economy significant momentum. It has also become one of the key factors supporting the resilience of global GDP growth in 2026.
However, when investment in AI infrastructure expands too rapidly, the inevitable consequence is that many companies begin to experience sustained net cash outflows, putting increasing pressure on their financial positions. Furthermore, numerous companies have had to rely on debt financing to fund their AI infrastructure investments. This, in turn, could push global bond yields higher. At the same time, the enormous demand for resources and energy generated by AI infrastructure could add to inflationary pressures, potentially forcing central banks around the world to maintain higher interest rates or raise rates further. All of these developments introduce additional risks to the global economy.
Therefore, the rapid development of AI is undoubtedly a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it continues to fuel financial market exuberance and support global economic growth, as companies commit trillions of dollars to AI infrastructure investment. On the other hand, it is placing increasing strain on corporate balance sheets, adding to global inflationary pressures and potentially driving interest rates higher across major economies. Striking the right balance between advancing AI technology and preventing economic and financial bubbles from developing is therefore an increasingly challenging task.
Moreover, the challenges are not confined to the economic and financial sectors. The excessively rapid advancement of AI has also created a growing number of cybersecurity concerns. Over the past few months, there have been numerous cyberattack incidents, several of which have had links to AI-related developments. These attacks have inflicted damage on the global economy and represent another critical issue that needs to be seriously addressed as AI continues to evolve.
For these reasons, we should not assume that AI must continue expanding at its current pace simply because stock markets are rising and the global economy has avoided a recession. On the contrary, the bursting of the AI stock bubble could actually provide the world with an opportunity to step back and reconsider the direction in which AI development should proceed. Only through such a reassessment can AI achieve sustainable and healthy long-term growth.
The situation is comparable to the bursting of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s. It was only after that correction that the global technology sector was able to move toward a more sustainable and rational development path. This is a necessary part of the economic cycle. Continuously promoting and inflating a bubble will not solve the underlying problems. Instead, it risks perpetuating a vicious cycle that could ultimately trigger an even greater crisis in the global economy and financial markets, potentially undermining the long-term development of AI itself.
Andrew Wong is a veteran independent commentator