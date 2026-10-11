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NEWS

Man collapses while playing volleyball at Smithfield Sports Centre

NEWS
54 mins ago
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A 48-year-old man collapsed while playing volleyball at Smithfield Sports Centre in Western District on Sunday night.

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Police received a report from the man's friend at 9.08pm that he had collapsed. Officers arrived to find him unconscious, and he was taken to Queen Mary Hospital by ambulance.

collapse volleyball Western District

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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