Man collapses while playing volleyball at Smithfield Sports Centre

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Hiker dies after collapsing on trail in Wu Kau Tang
11-10-2026 19:18 HKT
Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with Tesla in Western District
02-10-2026 03:25 HKT
Japan's main opposition party collapses after eight months
09-09-2026 18:12 HKT
Five killed as part of village home in China's Sichuan collapses
19-08-2026 11:25 HKT
Great Barrier Reef at risk of 'collapse', scientists warn
21-07-2026 18:47 HKT
South Korea overpass collapse kills three people during safety inspection
26-05-2026 16:56 HKT
Greenpeace warns of potential 'catastrophic' Chernobyl collapse
14-04-2026 16:15 HKT
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT