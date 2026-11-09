logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Cold wave to bring temperatures down 5-9°C in Guangdong, Shenzhen to drop to 16°C

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The National Meteorological Center on Sunday continued to issue a blue cold wave warning, saying the first cold wave of the second half of the year will affect multiple provinces, with Guangdong expected to cool by 5-9°C from Monday morning and Shenzhen dropping to a low of 16°C on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The center forecast that from 8am on November 8 to 8am on November 10, temperatures in eastern parts of the northwest, most of north China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, eastern and southern parts of the southwest, Jiangnan and south China will drop 6-10°C. Parts of central Shaanxi, southwestern Henan, central and southern Shandong, most of Jiangsu and Anhui, eastern and central Hubei, eastern Hunan, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, most of Fujian, eastern Guangxi, most of Guangdong, western and southern Sichuan, northern and eastern Yunnan and western Guizhou will see drops of 10-12°C, with some areas exceeding 14°C.

Guangdong weather forecasters said the cold air will reach Guangzhou in the first half of Sunday night and affect the coast by Monday morning, with most of the province cooling by 5-9°C and the coldest weather on Tuesday.

Minimum temperatures will fall to 8-12°C in northern Guangdong and northern Pearl River Delta counties, 14-16°C along the southern coast and 11-13°C in most other areas.

In Shenzhen, average temperatures will drop 5-7°C on Monday morning, with the minimum falling to about 16°C on Tuesday morning.

cold wave Guangdong Shenzhen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(XINHUA)
Guangdong ramps up security and bans drones for Shenzhen APEC summit
CHINA
01-11-2026 21:23 HKT
1.08-metre-tall Guangxi graduate lands Shenzhen job after height rejections
CHINA
24-08-2026 04:09 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
Typhoon Noul makes landfall in Guangdong, nearly 900,000 evacuated
CHINA
27-07-2026 05:12 HKT
Guangdong hand, foot and mouth disease outbreak hits Shenzhen hard as cases top 27,000 in May
CHINA
25-06-2026 00:53 HKT
Man suffers knee injury at Shenzhen indoor ski resort, requires 12 stitches
CHINA
13-10-2025 00:35 HKT
(sing tao file) Kwu Tong station is under construction and aims for completion in 2027.
(Policy Address 2025) Kwu Tung, Hung Shui Kiu MTR Stations to open by 2034
NEWS
17-09-2025 11:51 HKT
Wuhan groom invites strangers to wedding with no cash gifts, over 100 show up
CHINA
2 hours ago
Yunnan man orphaned as a child invites strangers to wedding, over 2,000 show up
CHINA
3 hours ago
Taiyuan high-rise fire kills 5, 38 injured
CHINA
4 hours ago
Mainland university launches college dedicated to 'forgotten knowledge'
CHINA
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
NEWS
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
WORLD
22 hours ago
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Shizuoka, strong shaking felt in Nagoya
WORLD
08-11-2026 04:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.