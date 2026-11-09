Cold wave to bring temperatures down 5-9°C in Guangdong, Shenzhen to drop to 16°C

The National Meteorological Center on Sunday continued to issue a blue cold wave warning, saying the first cold wave of the second half of the year will affect multiple provinces, with Guangdong expected to cool by 5-9°C from Monday morning and Shenzhen dropping to a low of 16°C on Tuesday.

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The center forecast that from 8am on November 8 to 8am on November 10, temperatures in eastern parts of the northwest, most of north China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, eastern and southern parts of the southwest, Jiangnan and south China will drop 6-10°C. Parts of central Shaanxi, southwestern Henan, central and southern Shandong, most of Jiangsu and Anhui, eastern and central Hubei, eastern Hunan, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, most of Fujian, eastern Guangxi, most of Guangdong, western and southern Sichuan, northern and eastern Yunnan and western Guizhou will see drops of 10-12°C, with some areas exceeding 14°C.

Guangdong weather forecasters said the cold air will reach Guangzhou in the first half of Sunday night and affect the coast by Monday morning, with most of the province cooling by 5-9°C and the coldest weather on Tuesday.

Minimum temperatures will fall to 8-12°C in northern Guangdong and northern Pearl River Delta counties, 14-16°C along the southern coast and 11-13°C in most other areas.

In Shenzhen, average temperatures will drop 5-7°C on Monday morning, with the minimum falling to about 16°C on Tuesday morning.