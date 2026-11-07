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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong is set for a sharp drop in temperature early next week as a strong cold front crosses the South China coast, bringing cool and very dry weather to the region.

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According to the Hong Kong Observatory, strong easterly winds associated with a strong northeast monsoon are currently affecting the Guangdong coast. Temperatures across the city today will range between 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, with sunny intervals in the afternoon followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers in the evening. Winds will remain fresh to strong offshore and on high ground.

Sudden temperature drop to 18 degrees Celsius or below expected on Tue and Wed

The Observatory expects the cold front to cross the coast next Monday. As a result, northerly winds will strengthen significantly, causing local temperatures to plummet from a high of 27 degrees Celsius on Monday down to 18 degrees Celsius or below in urban areas on next Tuesday and Wednesday—marking a 9-degree drop.

Monday morning will bring fresh to strong northerly winds and cooler weather, turning fine and dry during the day before temperatures fall further at night, ranging between 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius overall. 

Mid-week weather across Guangdong will be mostly fine, extremely dry, and cool in the mornings, with a wide temperature gap between day and night.

Showers predicted for late next week under upper-air disturbance

Looking ahead to late next week, the Observatory expects an upper-air disturbance to bring rain to southern China.

Hong Kong will see partial sunshine with a few evening showers on next Friday (Nov 13) and Saturday (Nov 14), with temperatures hovering between 23 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

weather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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