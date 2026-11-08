Over 3,300 register for Youth Development Summit: Alice Mak

More than 3,300 participants have registered for the Youth Development Summit this year, representing an increase in attendance from previous years, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a social media post, Mak said the summit had attracted more than 700 young people from mainland China and 35 countries and regions, alongside local participants.

(Source: Alice Mak Facebook)

More than 10 industry leaders from fields including technological innovation, cultural creativity and diversified development were invited to meet participants. Youth policy officials from mainland China, Laos, Kazakhstan and Rwanda shared strategies for nurturing talent and discussed opportunities for international cooperation.

Organizers also arranged a three-day program of local visits, including trips to Innohub, Cyberport, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+.

Mak said she hoped the summit would serve as a cross-regional platform for exchanging ideas and make use of Hong Kong’s unique position, backed by the motherland and closely connected to the rest of the world.