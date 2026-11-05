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FOOTBALL

Man Utd fight back to snatch chaotic 4-4 draw, Brighton move second

FOOTBALL
17 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United head into the international break in the Premier League relegation zone but with some hope and pride restored after scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a chaotic 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

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Brighton & Hove Albion had earlier risen to second place in the Premier League standings with a 2-0 home victory over Brentford but it was another Old Trafford rollercoaster that ended as the big talking point of the weekend's action.

Manager Michael Carrick, whose standing amongst the United faithful remains high despite a calamitous start to the league season, earned a boost in midweek as his side battled back from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League.

Another rescue act looked beyond his team though as Villa, who had scored twice inside the opening five minutes only to be pegged back before halftime by a Bruno Fernandes penalty and an equaliser by Youri Tielemans, reasserted their dominance.

United crumbled early in the second half with Diogo Dalot conceding a needless penalty for a foul on Alysson and John McGinn firing home the 48th-minute spot kick.

Leon Goretzka then restored Villa's two-goal lead five minutes later with a tap-in after sloppy United defending.

But whatever the ills that have befallen the 20-times English champions, there is no denying their fighting spirit.

Joshua Zirkzee gave United late hope by slotting home in stoppage time before Patrick Dorgu headed in after Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flapped at a corner.

The unlikely draw left United in 18th place with eight points, above Sunderland on goal difference after they claimed a first league win since August by beating Chelsea 1-0.

Crystal Palace slumped to the bottom after a 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool, who moved up to fourth.

BRIGHTON'S LOFTY POSITION

Fabian Huerzeler's Brighton are continuing to provide ample evidence to suggest their lofty position is not a false one and, while they were helped by Igor Thiago's red card midway through the first half, they beat Brentford at a canter.

The 33-year-old German has led the club to their best-ever start to a top-flight season and they head into the international break on 22 points, with Arsenal on 27 after their 1-0 win at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Brighton went ahead in the 15th minute when Diego Gomez, scorer of a wonder goal against Palace a few weeks ago, seized on a clearance at the edge of the area and struck a superb left-foot shot on the turn into the top corner.

Brentford striker Thiago then got involved in a tussle with Chema Andres and after a VAR check the Brazilian was sent off.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Pascal Gross dispatched a penalty high into the net after Keane Lewis-Potter had held Luka Vuskovic.

Despite the wave of euphoria on the south coast, Gross was quick to play down Brighton's title prospects.

"No. We are not in a title race. But we have started the season really well. It's the beginning of the season," the German said. "You see the Premier League, the margins, you look at the results -- we are not getting carried away yet.

"Every game we have to suffer a lot. Sometimes it is momentum. But we are really pleased to head into the international break like this."

LIVERPOOL BOUNCE BACK

Liverpool bounced back from last week's defeat at home by Arsenal with Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak all on target at Selhurst Park.

Eddie Nketiah scored a stoppage time consolation penalty for Palace but the pressure is mounting on manager Pierre Sage and will only intensify in the days ahead.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be breathing a little easier though after his side upset Chelsea.

Enzo Le Fee struck the only goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was adjudged to have pulled Brian Brobbey to the ground.

Bournemouth are up to seventh after Evanilson scored for the fifth Premier League game in succession in a 2-1 victory at Ipswich Town.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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