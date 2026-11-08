Night Recap - November 8, 2026

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Mega events inject vitality into HK's economy, says Paul Chan

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po stated that consecutive mega events across various fields last week leveraged synergistic effects to inject momentum into the city's economy.

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Ta Kwu Ling University Town to expand to 75 hectares with site reserved for new HKAPA campus

The Development Bureau has proposed nearly doubling the area of Ta Kwu Ling University Town from 40 to 75 hectares, with about seven hectares set aside for a second campus of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.

Building Maintenance Support and Services Council to recruit over 90 staff by mid-2027

The Building Maintenance Support and Services Council, which is set to be established by the end of the year, plans to recruit more than 90 staff to provide tendering, bid evaluation, and monitoring services, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said.

Paul Lam says HK must weather storm amid Western political statements

Hong Kong must stand at the bow and weather the storm as it cannot expect Western countries to remain silent on political events, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said.

Mercury to dip to 16 degrees on Tue as cool front arrives: Observatory

A sharp drop in temperature is on the way as a cold front is set to sweep across Hong Kong on Monday before the mercury falls to 16 degrees in urban areas on Tuesday.

Business Today

China to top global energy investment table with US$940b by 2026

China is expected to invest US$940 billion (HK$7.33 trillion) in energy in 2026, ranking first in the world, according to the Global Energy Transition Report 2026 released by the China Enterprise Reform and Development Society.

Wealth: HSBC turns RewardCash into ‘life cash’ in flagship banking lifestyle center

HSBC (0005) is positioning RewardCash (RC) as a universal token that can be used across various online and offline scenarios, linking banking with lifestyle in its new five-storey Causeway Bay Flagship Branch and Premier Centre, officially opened on Sunday.

One Marina offers 150 flats for second-round sales next Tuesday

One Marina in To Kwa Wan, developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, will launch 150 units for sale on Tuesday, comprising 138 units offered via price list and 12 units via tender.

Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls

Berkshire Hathaway accelerated stock repurchases in the third quarter, as new CEO Greg Abel demonstrated greater willingness to put its enormous cash hoard to use than his predecessor Warren Buffett.

World/China

US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman

The US government believes Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had a romantic relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, according to media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank, ABB consider China carve-out to salvage robotics deal

SoftBank and Swiss engineering group ABB are exploring ways to salvage a blocked transaction, including carving out the Chinese part of a giant robotics deal, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.

Macau-born pandas 'Jian Jian' and 'Kang Kang' depart for Chengdu learning journey

The giant pandas "Jian Jian" and "Kang Kang" departed for Chengdu on a chartered flight from Macau on Sunday to embark on the next stage of their growth, learning, and development.

China to top global energy investment table with US$940b by 2026

China is expected to invest US$940 billion (HK$7.33 trillion) in energy in 2026, ranking first in the world, according to the Global Energy Transition Report 2026 released by the China Enterprise Reform and Development Society.