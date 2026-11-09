10 killed in Brazil when car falls into lake: officials

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Trump, Milei under pressure to explain Bolsonaro flight from Brazil
31-10-2026 16:54 HKT
Bolsonaro claims he is Brazil's true leader after fleeing to US
29-10-2026 10:15 HKT
Trump says he approves of Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US
28-10-2026 14:35 HKT
Citi, BCA downgrade Brazilian assets after Lula comeback
27-10-2026 15:05 HKT
Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'
27-10-2026 04:59 HKT
Brazil's Lula clinches poll victory, Bolsonaro seeks to annul election
26-10-2026 12:55 HKT
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT