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NEWS

Night Recap - November 6, 2026

NEWS
24 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Canada expected to clear HK 'lifeboat' PR backlog by 2027 under new immigration plan

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A backlog of permanent residency applications submitted by Hong Kong residents under Canada's "lifeboat" scheme is expected to be processed by 2027 following an immigration policy update.

Abby Choi bone cut marks consistent with meat chopper, forensic pathologist tells High Court

The dismembered remains of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung showed distinct bone cut marks consistent with a meat chopper and saw-like lacerations, a senior forensic pathologist testified on the 32nd day of the murder trial in the High Court.

Water pipe leak near City One Station shuts Sha Tin road, diverts 21 bus routes

A water pipe leakage near City One Station in Sha Tin triggered an emergency road closure and forced the diversion of 21 bus routes on Friday morning, as maintenance crew scrambled to carry out urgent repairs.

Hong Kong man's petty revenge gifted to cheating lover on anniversary

How one should handle an unfaithful partner rarely has a straightforward answer, but one Hong Kong man opted for a response far more ruthless than a direct confrontation.

Kai Bo Kwun Tong branch continues on-site baking despite prosecution over unlicensed operations

A Kai Bo Food Supermarket branch in Kwun Tong was found continuing on-site baking operations despite earlier enforcement actions by hygiene authorities, an on-site inspection by Sing Tao Headline revealed on 6 November.

Business Today

Exchange Fund income drops nearly 70pc to $18.6b in Q3

The Exchange Fund, which backs the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$18.6 billion for the third quarter, down 69 percent over the same period a year ago, data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed on Friday.

AI backlash could threaten Anthropic IPO timing, potential investors say

Potential investors in Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO are raising doubts about whether the artificial intelligence startup can proceed with its planned roadshow next week in time for a November listing, four people familiar with investor discussions said.

Global stocks crumble on AI worries after Nasdaq sheds US$2.3tln

Global markets sank on Friday as fear of increased regulatory scrutiny and a slowdown in AI build-out unleashed the steepest fall in US stocks since the tariff-triggered "Liberation Day" rout a year and a half ago.

Japan to tap proceeds from BOJ asset sales as AI rout stokes fiscal worries

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi unveiled a plan on Friday to tap proceeds from the central bank's sales of exchange-traded funds (ETF) to finance her flagship investment projects, as a deepening AI-fuelled market rout threatens to dent tax revenue.

HK foreign currency reserve rises to US$440.5b at end-October

Hong Kong's foreign currency reserve assets rose slightly to nearly US$440.5 billion (HK$3.43 trillion) at the end of October, data from the de facto central bank showed on Friday.

World/China

New wave of bomb hoaxes hits dozens of flights across Europe

Hoax bomb threats disrupted dozens of passenger flights across Europe on Thursday, forcing unplanned landings by some planes and prompting fighter jets to escort or intercept others, in a dramatic escalation after an initial wave earlier this week.

Japan to set up 'rescue team' after wave of cyberattacks

Japan will announce the launch of a "cyber rescue team" on Friday in response to a sudden wave of hacking incidents, media reports said.

Google sued over suicide-related AI chats on school computer

The parents of a 13-year-old girl have sued Google claiming she planned a potential suicide and funeral using its AI technology on a school-issued computer.

China sees fastest emissions drop since Covid due to Mideast war: report

China's carbon dioxide emissions fell in the third quarter of the year at the fastest rate since the Covid-19 pandemic, a think tank said on Friday, attributing the drop to impacts from the Middle East war.

Trump says he met Putin envoy, sees Ukraine deal soon

US President Donald Trump said he met privately on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy after the Russian official appeared with representatives from Ukraine at a White House event organized by US first lady Melania Trump.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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