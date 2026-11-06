logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong police to introduce AI facial recognition to Smart View surveillance network

NEWS
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong police will roll out artificial intelligence facial recognition across the force's Smart View closed-circuit television network within this month, aiming to accelerate criminal investigations and locate vulnerable missing persons, particularly elderly residents suffering from dementia. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Senior officers announced that the force is expanding surveillance infrastructure toward a target of approximately 60,000 cameras across strategic public and transit locations by 2028. 

As part of the expansion, police are in discussions with major private commercial properties, with the first batch of private shopping malls expected to connect their camera feeds directly to the police surveillance grid as early as the end of this year.

Mall surveillance integration and network expansion to 60,000 cameras by 2028

Operations Bureau Senior Superintendent Leung Ming-leung stated that reviewing and cross-referencing video footage has traditionally required substantial manpower and investigative hours. Introducing facial recognition algorithms directly into the Smart View infrastructure will automate analysis, functioning as around-the-clock investigative support to identify suspects and locate missing individuals while freeing frontline officers for field duties. 

Following the completion of the first phase, which established over 10,000 cameras at crime blackspots and high-traffic locations, police plan to add 20,000 cameras annually over the next few years. 

The rollout will encompass public housing estates, boundary control points, transport hubs, tunnels, major expressways, and major sports and cultural venues such as Kai Tak Sports Park.

Police are also working with private commercial operators to integrate private mall camera feeds into the system, with at least 4 major shopping centers expected to take part in the initial phase before year-end. 

The direct connection will enable officers to review feeds remotely from police offices during active inquiries, removing the need to dispatch investigators on site to complete manual record requests. 

Authorities noted that malls are already legally required to display general closed-circuit television notices, and after consulting the Department of Justice and the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, officials decided not to mandate separate Smart View signage on individual cameras, though malls will be encouraged to post notices voluntarily to deter crime.

Retrospective searches and real-time alerts define operational deployment

The facial recognition module will operate under two distinct modes depending on investigative needs. Under retrospective search protocols, officers who possess facial images of a suspect can enter biometric identifiers into the system to determine whether that individual appeared within specific camera locations or time windows. 

Under real-time tracking protocols, intended primarily for vulnerable missing persons, police will input facial photographs obtained with family authorization, triggering instantaneous system alerts to frontline commanders whenever the missing person passes within camera range.

Operations Bureau Superintendent Raymond Cheng noted that because continuous facial recognition analysis requires heavy computational resources, the feature will not run simultaneously across every lens on the network.

Algorithms will be less frequently deployed on high-speed expressways, but technical capacity can be dynamically reallocated around the clock to specific cameras when specific cases warrant intensive monitoring.

Biometric retention extended beyond 30 days under strict privacy and firewall safeguards

Addressing privacy concerns, Leung emphasized that data collection is strictly confined to four statutory purposes, covering national security, crime prevention and detection, public safety, and public order. 

Before officers can access footage, inquiries must satisfy an internal two-gate test that assesses whether accessing Smart View is necessary to solve the crime and ensures that the requested camera count and timeframe remain proportionate. 

All installations are positioned strictly to capture public areas, supported by independent privacy impact assessments and ongoing regulatory consultations.

Standard surveillance video recordings are automatically erased within 30 days in compliance with personal data legislation, unless preservation is legally mandated or justified in the public interest. 

However, because facial feature data files require minimal storage capacity and complex criminal cases may take months to surface, police confirmed that facial biometric data will be retained longer than the standard 30-day window, with sources indicating a retention period of around 180 days. 

To defend against cybersecurity risks and external hacking, the force operates Smart View on a dedicated private optical fiber network, while mandatory firewall barriers isolate all external and commercial camera feeds before data enters police servers.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
British national arrested after assaulting police officer in Tsing Yi housing estate
NEWS
21 mins ago
(File Photo)
Abby Choi bone cut marks consistent with meat chopper, forensic pathologist tells High Court 
NEWS
37 mins ago
Water pipe leak near City One Station shuts Sha Tin road, diverts 21 bus routes
NEWS
1 hour ago
World Triathlon Cup returns to Central Harbourfront with Jockey Club backing and elite field
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKTB showcases global campaign at Shanghai trade expo
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Photo from Threads)
Hong Kong man's petty revenge gifted to cheating lover on anniversary
NEWS
4 hours ago
Canada expected to clear HK 'lifeboat' PR backlog by 2027 under new immigration plan
NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
(Video) Elderly woman with walking stick caught on CCTV stealing tablecloth at Kwong Tin Market
NEWS
6 hours ago
AsiaWorld-Expo has invested in dedicated yacht berthing facilities for The Festival of Connoisseurs, extending the exhibition on
AsiaWorld-Expo Transforms its Waterfront to Create a New Waterfront Exhibition Experience
Morning Recap - November 6, 2026
NEWS
11 hours ago
Leung Lai-ha
Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight
NEWS
05-11-2026 16:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Democrat calls for AI development pause and superintelligence ban
WORLD
11 hours ago
5-month-old baby found unconscious in Yuen Long home, Indonesian helper arrested
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.