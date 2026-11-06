Kai Bo Kwun Tong branch continues on-site baking despite prosecution over unlicensed operations

A Kai Bo Food Supermarket branch in Kwun Tong was found continuing on-site baking operations despite earlier enforcement actions by hygiene authorities, an on-site inspection by Sing Tao Headline revealed on 6 November.

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Following the acquisition of the local grocery chain by mainland e-commerce giant JD.com, the supermarket had introduced on-site bakery sections at both its newly opened Mau Tan Street store in Yuen Long and its Hong Ning Road outlet in Kwun Tong.

The operations had previously been exposed for allegedly running unlicensed food businesses, prompting the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to initiate prosecution against the responsible person.

Freshly baked goods attract crowds despite nearby hygiene concerns

During the inspection at the Hong Ning Road store in the afternoon, prominent posters advertising freshly baked goods made on-site were displayed across the premises.

The baking zone contained milk supplies, pastry molds, and commercial ovens actively baking large batches of bread and egg tarts.

Staff members were observed packaging freshly baked items on the spot for crowds of neighborhood residents, with sales remaining brisk throughout the visit.

The layout of the supermarket raised potential food hygiene concerns, as the baking station was positioned within 2 to 3 meters of frozen meat display freezers. During the visit, flies were also observed settling on the outer packaging boxes of egg tarts awaiting purchase.

Supermarket staff brush off inquiries over production origin as legal penalties loom

When approached by an undercover reporter posing as a customer inquiring whether the baked items were prepared on-site or delivered from an external food factory, an employee dismissed the question, asking why the origin mattered and remarking that the customer appeared more interested in investigating the bread than buying it.

Under the Food Business Regulation, operating an unlicensed food business is an offense liable upon conviction to a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and 6 months of imprisonment, along with an additional daily fine of HK$900 for each day the violation persists.