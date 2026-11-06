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NEWS

Hong Kong man's petty revenge gifted to cheating lover on anniversary

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Photo from Threads)
(Photo from Threads)

How one should handle an unfaithful partner rarely has a straightforward answer, but one Hong Kong man opted for a response far more ruthless than a direct confrontation.

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(Photo from Threads)
(Photo from Threads)

A post on the social media platform 

Threads went viral overnight after a user revealed how he exposed his girlfriend's infidelity during what was supposed to be their third anniversary and her birthday celebration.

Instead of a traditional gift, the user described receiving a shocking discovery—proof that his girlfriend was allegedly having an affair with her boss.

He orchestrated a dramatic reveal by taking her to the seaside, pretending to offer a blindfolded birthday surprise, only to present screenshots of her cheating conversations on his phone screen once she opened her eyes. The entire incident was recorded on video.

Uncovering the affair during her birthday week

According to the original poster, the third party involved is believed to be the woman's boss, who allegedly pursued her despite knowing she was in a committed relationship.

The poster recalled buying her a birthday present in Causeway Bay, only to learn later that she was exchanging messages with her boss at that exact moment, expressing how much she missed him and wanted to see him.

Feeling that something was off, the man checked her phone while she was asleep later that night. He uncovered not only overly affectionate chat logs but also proof of private meetups and rides home provided by the boss.

Meticulously planned seaside confrontation

Describing the discovery, the man admitted feeling repulsed as his girlfriend slept next to him, but his rational side told him not to confront her immediately.

Instead, he devised a detailed revenge plan. 

He took her to the seafront under the pretense of a romantic gesture, covering her eyes from behind. The girlfriend initially giggled and joked about his hands, expecting a birthday surprise.

When he removed his hands and displayed the chat logs on his phone, the woman initially laughed it off, asking when she had ever cheated. The man quickly cut her off, confronting her directly about the identity of the person in the messages.

He then laid out everything he had learned—including her messaging the other man while he was shopping for her gift, accepting rides, and telling her boss she missed him on the very day they celebrated her birthday together.

Social media users applaud composure while expressing sympathy

The post and accompanying footage spread rapidly across social media platforms, amassing over 50,000 likes within half a day.

Netizens widely expressed sympathy for the man while praising his remarkable emotional control. Many commented on the immense composure required to hold back his anger for a full day just to execute the reveal on camera.

Others noted the poignant contrast in the video, describing the tone as deceptively calm yet emotionally heavy. 

However, several commenters noted that the situation was deeply sad rather than entertaining, questioning how the woman could smile and offer no remorse or explanation upon being confronted.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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