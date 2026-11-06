Prince Edward flat explosion injures woman after Town Gas boiler leak triggers blaze 

A female resident was sent to hospital with a forehead injury after a suspected town gas leak from a boiler sparked an explosion, starting a fire at an apartment building in Prince Edward on Friday.

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The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department confirmed that gas had escaped from an internal pipe connection within the appliance, prompting safety officers to impound the unit for technical analysis.

The incident unfolded at May Bon Building in Prince Edward, where an explosion was heard before flames broke out inside the residential unit.

A female resident suffered a head injury, suspected to have occurred when she bumped her forehead while scrambling to escape the flat. She was taken to hospital in a conscious state for medical attention.

Emergency crews arrived shortly after to contain the scene and ensure building safety.

Responding to inquiries from Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department said inspectors were dispatched immediately after the incident to conduct on-site investigations.

Initial examinations revealed that gas had leaked from a connection point along the boiler's internal piping, triggering the blast and combustion.

The department confirmed that the water heater was a government-approved model bearing the official GU mark.

Departmental maintenance records showed that the gas installations within the affected apartment had undergone a routine safety inspection in July 2025, during which no irregularities or defects were detected.

Safety inspectors have seized the water heater for detailed laboratory testing and metallurgical examination to determine the root cause of the joint failure, with authorities continuing to follow up on the incident.