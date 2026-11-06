World Triathlon Cup returns to Central Harbourfront with Jockey Club backing and elite field

The World Triathlon Cup will return to Hong Kong this weekend from November 7 to 8, bringing world-class endurance racing to the Central and Wan Chai Harbourfront Promenade alongside an expanded community outreach initiative backed by The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

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Organized by the Triathlon Association of Hong Kong, China, and title-sponsored by LHW Sports Culture Group Limited, the 2026 edition marks the local squad's first international outing since the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The event has been awarded "M" Mark status by the Major Sports Events Committee, while the Jockey Club joins as the Official Community Partner for the first time to promote grassroots participation and youth empowerment.

Hong Kong Jockey Club steps up community partnership and youth officiating workshops

Under the partnership, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust is funding the dedicated Jockey Club World Triathlon Cup Hong Kong Community Programme along Lung Wo Road.

The initiative collaborates directly with the Education Bureau's Curriculum Development Institute to recruit Form 4 and Form 5 senior secondary physical education students for a 3-hour technical officials' workshop.

Using the World Cup as an operational case study, the training familiarizes secondary students with international tournament standards, course rules, and safety management.

Following the workshop, students will gain hands-on event experience by assisting certified race officials on the ground, fostering life skills and career planning.

The Jockey Club's funding also supports a free two-day community carnival and a dedicated "Try a Tri" experience zone designed to let children and families try the disciplines of swimming, cycling, and running.

Centered around the theme that athletic challenges build resilience for life, the carnival incorporates live musical performances, craft workshops, and interactive booths aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and intergenerational inclusion along the harbor.

Individual and mixed relay races set against iconic Victoria Harbour backdrop

The two-day racing program opens on the morning of 7 November with elite individual contests over a total distance of 24.25 km.

Competitors will begin with a 1-lap, 750 m swim in Victoria Harbour before completing an 18.5 km cycle spanning 5 laps around Expo Drive, the International Finance Centre, and the Central Piers.

Athletes will conclude the race with a 5 km, 2-lap run past the Central Government Offices and the Legislative Council Complex before reaching the finish line on Lung Wo Road.

Action shifts on the afternoon of 8 November to the mixed team relay, where each squad of 4 athletes—comprising 2 men and 2 women—will complete a 300 m swim, a 7.4 km cycle, and a 2 km run.

Age-group categories will also run on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, enabling local and regional amateur competitors to test themselves on the waterfront route.

Global champions and local Asian Games medallists headline competitive line-up

The tournament features a strong international lineup across both elite divisions. In the men's race, France's Nils Serre Gehri, who claimed individual and mixed relay gold at the Under-23 World Triathlon Championships in September, will face Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games gold medallist Takumi Hojo.

The women's division is led by Asian Games silver medallist Anqi Huang alongside Chinese national teammates Yifan Yang and Siyi Zhang, competing against world number 5 Jeanne Lehair and world number 9 Diana Isakova.

Hong Kong will field Asian Games mixed relay bronze medallists Robin Elg, Cade Wright, and Bailee Brown, joined by Nicholas Tsang and Hilda Choi.

Triathlon Association President Chau Chiu Nam noted that hosting the championship along the harborfront aligns with national and regional blueprints to advance sports through major event hosting, elite success, and public fitness, while inspiring the younger generation to embrace an active lifestyle.